Centerstone introducing new Zero Suicide initiative

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Centerstone is introducing a new zero suicide initiative at its Illinois locations.
While the behavioral health center has focused on crisis and suicide prevention services, it said the goal of the initiative is to add further resources on the issue of suicide.
The organization said it would help clients by providing a safe place for them to talk about suicide, help erase the stigma of talking about it and will educate people to have conversations and take steps to get help.
In addition, the staff will be provided with educational training and professional development opportunities to increase comfort and knowledge around suicide, suicide screenings and supporting clients.
If you or someone you know has thoughts of suicide please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Textline at 741741.
