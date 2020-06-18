Carbondale, Ill. man sentenced for criminal sexual assault

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale man was sentenced on Thursday, June 18 to the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Charles M. Minor, 30, was sentenced to six years in prison, followed by a three-year to natural life period of mandatory supervised release for criminal sexual assault. Upon his release from his prison, he will be required to register as a sex offender.
On May 14, Carbondale police responded to an area hospital for a complaint of suspected criminal sexual assault to an unresponsive victim. Minor was arrested and charged.
On January 13, he pleaded guilty to the felony charge.
The investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department. Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca L. Blomer was responsible for the prosecution of this case.
