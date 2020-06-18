Cape Girardeau’s central pool to reopen to the public

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Central Municipal Pool will reopen to the public on Friday, June 26.
According to Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation, public swim hours will be seven days a week from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a limited capacity of 100 customers.
The cost is $3.50 for adults, $2.75 for kids and $3 for seniors. You can click here for more information.
Swim teams and swimnastics fitness class will start on Monday, June 22, and fitness swim will start on Wednesday, June 24 for normal hours.
