Baptist Health receives CARES Act funding for telehealth upgrades

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Baptist Health received $873,982 to expand telehealth services at eight Kentucky hospitals.
The hospitals are located in Corbin, Floyd, La Grange, Lexington, Louisville, Madisonville, Paducah and Richmond.
The federal funding, distributed by the Federal Communications Commission, was made available by the CARES Act.
Baptist Health can use the funding for technology, software and network upgrades to help provide health care to at-risk patients.
“Baptist Health is doing great work to help Kentuckians access necessary medical care during the coronavirus crisis,” said Senator Mitch McConnell. “As the only congressional leader not from New York or California, I’m constantly looking to provide for Middle America, especially Kentucky. This funding will help strengthen Baptist Health’s telehealth programs, which provide an innovative way for Kentuckians to reach their providers during these challenging times. I’m proud of the work they’re doing for families across the Commonwealth.”
In addition to these federal funds, the CARES Act has had an $11 billion impact in Kentucky, so far. The CARES Act was introduced by Senator Mitch McConnell.
