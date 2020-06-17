World Shooting Complex cancels Grand American

SPARTA, Ill. (KFVS) -The World Shooting Complex is known for the Grand American shooting event, but this year it’s cancelled.
Illinois Department of Natural Resources Director Colleen Callahan said she is sad this event had to be cancelled.
“We did wait until the very last moment that we felt we could, to make the decision, hoping that coronavirus would not be as prevalent as it is.” says Callahan
Many businesses around the area rely on the traffic from the Grand American.
Executive Director of the World Shooting Complex, Lauren Mueller, understands why the event was cancelled.
“It will have a harsh impact for the people who were coming here to spend their money, it will now be going to Land Creek, where the Grand has been moved. So it will take a major hit in the area.” says Mueller.
Mueller wishes the competition would of taken place.
“It is disappointing. This is my first year in the position, so I was looking forward to handling the grand this year, but its understandable. The public health and safety were the main concern.”
The event usually draws in 5,000 people to the complex, but, you can still head out there.
“You can shoot at the bums, the sporting clays at the trap field, you just have to call and make a reservation.” says Mueller
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.