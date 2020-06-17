What you need to know June 17

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, June 17.
Wednesday is starting off in the 60s with calm winds.
Today will be sunny with a few clouds.
High temperatures will be in the middle 80s.
The upper 80s and low 90s return by the end of the week.
Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says there is a 10 percent chance of an isolated shower or storm by the end of the week. Storms are not looking to be severe.
Higher chances of rain and storms move in by the end of the weekend and early next week.
- A day after blowing up a building used to host diplomatic meetings, North Korea says it will re-deploy troops to areas along its border with South Korea.
- An Endangered Silver Advisory was issued for a missing Fenton man, who was last seen on June 9.
- Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair weighs in on President Trump signing an executive order on police reform.
- Southern Illinois University System President Dr. Dan Mahony is speaking out and addressing issues of injustice, equity, and systemic racism within the SIU System.
- Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell says he’s “OK” with renaming military bases such as Fort Bragg that are named after Confederate Army officers.
- Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation on Tuesday, June 16 to provide vote by mail applications to all recent voters in Illinois.
- The Trump administration has sued former national security adviser John Bolton to block the publication of a book that the White House says contains classified information.
- Traveling has started to pick back up in the U.S., however, there are restrictions before heading out for a summer vacation.
- A Scott City church is excited about the rebuilding process after a fire caused by a lightning strike.
- The Army has started its first nationwide virtual hiring campaign.
- Retail giant Target has announced it will make Juneteenth a company holiday.
- The statue of Christopher Columbus was removed form Tower Grove Park in St. Louis following the request of a petition with more more than 1,000 signatures.
- A Cape Girardeau lung doctor shares his long battle with COVID-19.
