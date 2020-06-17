What you need to know June 17

Pink roses start to dry out after a passing shower in Poplar Bluff, Mo. (Source: CNews/Tammy)
By Marsha Heller | June 17, 2020 at 3:36 AM CDT - Updated June 17 at 3:36 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, June 17.

Wednesday is starting off in the 60s with calm winds.

Today will be sunny with a few clouds.

High temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

The upper 80s and low 90s return by the end of the week.

Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says there is a 10 percent chance of an isolated shower or storm by the end of the week. Storms are not looking to be severe.

Higher chances of rain and storms move in by the end of the weekend and early next week.

