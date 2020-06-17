Southern Seven reports 1 newly recovered COVID-19 case, 2 new COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is reporting one newly recovered case of COVID-19 in the region.
There are 173 residents from the Southern Seven region who have recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
Southern Seven also confirms two new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 278 positive cases of COVID-19.
There have been a total of 16 deaths in the region since the start of the pandemic.
