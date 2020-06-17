Slowly warming back into the 90s

Tonight will be calm and mainly clear. Lows will only dip into the lower 60s. Thursday will bring more sunshine and heat to the area, but still not too terribly humid. Highs will top out in the upper 80s. There is a very small chance of an isolated storm Thursday and Friday, but most areas will remain dry. Friday afternoon widespread lower 90s return! Slightly better chances for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms on Father’s Day, outside of those storms it will be hot and humid.