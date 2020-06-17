Slightly Warmer, but Calm Morning

Another quiet start to the morning with calm winds and sunny skies. Slightly warmer with more areas staying in the low 60s. Sun stays around all afternoon with a few light clouds entering. High temperatures in the middle 80s. The weather is looking calm again this evening with lows in the low 60s.
The upper 80s and low 90s arrive heading into the end of the week. There is a 10% chance of an isolated shower/storms during this time, although not looking to be severe.
Higher chances of rain and storms move in by the end of the weekend and early next week.
-Lisa
