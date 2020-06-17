Sikeston man wins $100,000 scratcher ticket prize

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston man, Gary Atchley, won a $100,000 prize on a Missouri Lottery “$1,000 In A Flash” Scratchers ticket purchased at Hucks Food Store, 353 S. Kingshighway St., Cape Girardeau.
“I like to play the Lottery. I’ve played it for years,” Atchley said. “The Lottery’s been good to me over the years.”
Atchley wasn’t planning to buy a ticket that day, but he said, “something told me to play it, and I did.”
He decided to have a little fun when sharing the news with his wife and daughter.
“I told them, ‘Guess what? I won a few bucks on the Lottery,” he shared. “They asked me ‘how much was a few bucks?’ I said, ‘$100,000.’ Both of them turned as white as a sheet.‘”
“I’m a big believer in paying it forward. Something keeps telling me the big one is yet to come.”
“$1,000 In A Flash” is a $10 ticket with more than $10.7 million in unclaimed prizes remaining in the game, including a top prize of $1 million.
