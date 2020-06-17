Second man charged in connection with death of retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn, 3 others charged with burglary

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A second man has been charged with the murder of retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn after a handful of looters broke into a pawn shop in north St. Louis and ended the night with a tragic loss to the St. Louis community.
Officials with the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office said Mark Jackson, 22, was charged Thursday with second-degree murder for the death of Dorn. The shooting happened at Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry on June 2 after a night of looting and violent rioting in St. Louis.
Police said Dorn was found shot multiple times.
“[Dorn] was murdered by looters at a pawn shop. He was the type of brother that would’ve given his life to save them if he had to,” the Ethical Society of Police of St. Louis wrote after the murder. “Violence is not the answer, whether it’s a citizen or officer.”
Jackson was arrested and facing additional charges such as robbery, burglary, stealing over $750 and three counts of armed criminal action.
Charges were also filed against Stephan Cannon, 24, in connection to Dorn's death. He is facing the following charges: first-degree murder, robbery, burglary, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.
According to charging documents, Cannon, Jackson and other people were seen on surveillance video leaving a Pontiac G6 just outside the pawn shop and then going in the store and grabbing several televisions. At some point, Cannon was the only one standing at a corner outside the store and then Dorn arrived. Police said video shows Cannon pointing the gun at Dorn and then Dorn is seen falling to the ground.
Witnesses told police someone yelled to the people inside the store and told them it’s time to leave after shots were fired. Police found several 9mm shell casings at the corner.
Detectives later found Jackson's debit card and his fingerprint on a TV set inside the pawn shop. According to charging documents, the G6 was found parked around the corner from Jackson's home. The car had a temporary license plate registered to him.
Jackson’s belongings and paperwork with his name on it were found in the car.
Police said Cannon admitted he cut his hair to change his appearance after seeing surveillance video released by police.
An eyewitness identified Cannon to police and officers found a television taken from the pawn shop at his home at the time of his arrest. Police said Cannon has a criminal history and is a felon. In 2019, Cannon was released from probation on a 2013 robbery and assault. He is currently facing charges for allegedly using counterfeit cash to steal and X-box in February.
“David Dorn was a fine captain, many of us young officers looked up to him,” St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said.
Dorn spent 38 years with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department before becoming the police chief in Moline Acres.
The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office said no bond was allowed for both Cannon and Jackson.
Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner said her office began an extensive investigation and with collaboration with the police department and the "outraged community, we have issued charges for the tragic murder of former Captain David Dorn."
Officers also arrested 27-year-old Jimmie Robinson. He was charged with burglary, armed criminal action and stealing. His bond was set at $30,000 cash only.
In addition, Samuel Simpson, 38, has been arrested and charged with one count of burglary and one count of stealing in relation to the case. Authorities said he was not allowed bond.
Wednesday, James Johnson was also arrested and charged with burglary and stealing over $750 in connection to the incident. No bond was allowed.
Police are continuing to search for several other ‘persons of interest’ in the case.
Copyright 2020 KMOV. All rights reserved