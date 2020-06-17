Paducah police searching for woman in connection with Paducah stabbing

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah police are searching for Heather M. Harp, in connection with a stabbing this morning at a home on Ashbrook Avenue.
Police were called just before 9:00 a.m. to the home.
When they arrived, officers found a 45-year-old man with a stab wound to his back.
They were told that he had been stabbed by his girlfriend, Harp, during an argument.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Harp had fled the area before the officers’ arrived.
She was last seen on foot, in the area of Bridge Street.
Harp is described as a white female, about 5′2″ and 116 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information about Harp’s whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550.
Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play.
Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website at http://paducahky.gov/west-ky-crime-stoppers.
Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.