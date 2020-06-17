Paducah man charged with methamphetamine trafficking

By Jessica Ladd | June 17, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT - Updated June 17 at 4:57 PM

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On Tuesday the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Paducah man on drugs charges following a traffic stop in McCracken County.

On June 16, detectives observed 45 year old Jimmie Overturf operating a motor vehicle on Husbands Road around 7 p.m.

Detectives knew that Overturf had an outstanding felony parole violation warrant and a suspended driver’s license.

They attempted to stop Overturf and he eventually stopped at a residence located on Hovekamp Road.

During the stop, Overturf was arrested.

Detectives searched Overturf and located crystal methamphetamine, pills and $688 in cash believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales.

The investigation revealed that Overturf was unemployed and had been using/selling methamphetamine for the past approximate year.

Overturf was arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

He was charged with operating on a suspended license, trafficking Methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree and a parole violation warrant.

