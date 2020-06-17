Mo. assisted living centers still aren’t back to normal after state’s reopening

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Jessica Moore spoke for many who aren’t able to see their loved ones in an assisted living facility since COVID-19.
“It’s been really hard because I’m not able to go visit,” she said.
Her 85-year-old grandma lives at the Life Care Center of Cape Girardeau.
”I know I can go there and talk to her through the window, but I feel like it will make her sadder,” she said.
Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services laid out new requirements this week for nursing homes to begin allowing in-person outdoor visits, and some interaction between residents. But some facilities are keeping much stricter rules, including Fountainbleau Lodge in Cape Girardeau.
“We have no visitation from outside the facility from friends or any family, we have locked down the doors where it’s only one entrance,” she said.
Registered nurse Crystal Thomas said it has been tough on the residents.
“It’s posed a real hardship on them because many of them, especially for them and their families, because many of them are in routines,” Thomas said.
Moore was worried her grandma doesn’t understand why she can’t visit, and she’s ready for things to change.
“I hope that this pandemic goes away, so that we’re able to be with our loved ones who in a nursing home so we can spend more time because they are lonely,” she said.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.