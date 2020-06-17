Kentucky to supply PPE for June 23 election

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear directed his administration to supply personal protective equipment to keep voters and poll workers safe during the state’s primary election.
The governor’s office is providing 5,000 masks, 4,000 gallons of hand sanitizer, 5,800 face shields and 20,000 gloves for the June 23 election. The PPE will be distributed to all 120 counties.
“I encourage every Kentuckian to vote, which is their duty as an American, but we must take every precaution available to protect voters and poll workers exercising that fundamental right,” said Gov. Beshear. “We continue to take action to allow people to safely exercise their right to vote on Tuesday, including ensuring our poll workers have this protective gear.”
The Kentucky Board of Elections asked the governor to help provide PPE for the primary elections.
Governor Beshear, the Board of Elections and Secretary of State Michael Adams previously reached an agreement to allow Kentuckians to vote via absentee ballot ahead of the election, but there would be in-person voting on Tuesday.
At the recommendation of Adjutant General Hal Lamberton, Governor Beshear also authorized plainclothes Kentucky National Guardsmen to assist at polling sites. County clerks, some of whom have indicated a need for additional assistance, can request the assistance of guardsmen.
