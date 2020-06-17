Kennett woman accused of murdering husband

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman was charged in connection to her husband’s murder.
Yazmin Delapaz, 35, of Kennett, was charged with class A felony murder in the second degree.
According to the Dunklin County prosecuting attorney, the investigation began when Cesar Casas-Garcia was found dead in Mississippi County, Arkansas on Monday, June 15.
Deputies said they were called around 1:45 p.m. for a report of a body and found the body behind an abandoned building on Arkansas Highway 150. The body was later identified as Casas-Garcia.
On June 16, investigators went to the home on Wheeler Drive in Kennett to notify next of kin, but found what appeared to be drops of blood under the garage.
Deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol then requested and served a search warrant at the Kennett home where Delapaz lived with Casas-Garcia.
Inside the home, investigators say they found high velocity blood spatter, along with numerous blood drops and carpet that appeared to have been recently cleaned.
During an interview, investigators say she told them that she and Casas-Garcia were the only people in the home in the days before he was found dead.
A warrant was issued for her arrest and she is being held without bond in the Dunklin County Jail.
