Heartland first responders train for water rescues

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As boating and rafting season heats up, Heartland first responders practiced their water rescue skills to help in an emergency.
“It doesn’t take but a blink of an eye for a kid to be gone under the water and never resurface,” said Cody Johnson, City of Cape Girardeau firefighter and member of the Region E Homeland Security and Response Team.
“We are learning how to effectively maneuver in floodwaters. And with it being the summertime, the Current River, Castor River, rivers flood. People like to go in the river. They like to have fun,” said Tyler Rowe, Sikeston firefighter and Region E HSRT member.
The Region E HSRT went out on the Mississippi River to practice what to do if they get a call to help. It’s a call Rowe got on Tuesday, June 16th.
“I got a phone call prior to leaving for training that said hey we need to go to Bollinger County up by twin bridges for four missing kayakers.”
While Rowe said crews found the kayakers safe, that’s why they’re taking part in this week’s boat operations training, a forty-hour course.
“This is why we’re available. Even if we don’t get there, that we’re still on the way,” said Rowe.
According to both firefighters, it’s easy for an accident to happen by the river. So, they suggest to always wear a life jacket.
“Make sure someone knows where you’re going and what time you’re supposed to be back. Slips, trips and falls happen all along the riverbanks.” said Johnson.
“We’re ready at all times. This is why we do these trainings. This is why we’re constantly improving our skills and getting better at what we do,” said Rowe.
Thirty people participating in the boat ops sessions. Last week, the team focused on swift water rescue training.
