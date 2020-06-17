Group therapy returns to normal

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - “Support groups are so important; it gives people a reason to get through the day,” Mary Ann Robertson said.
Safe House therapist, Mary Ann Robertson, said her group therapy sessions have experienced some obstacles due to the pandemic.
“We were trying the Zoom thing, but a lot of people don’t have those capabilities,” she said.
After doing Zoom meetings for 2 and a half months, Robertson and her group are meeting in person again, but they haven’t been able to meet at their usual church because it’s closed due to the virus. She said her group was eager to meet in person.
“Thank heavens we’ve got a generous community that has been lending their offices so we can sit six feet apart but it will be so nice to get back to the church,” Robertson said.
Counselor Sharon Braun says the Community Counseling Center is allowing in person group counseling starting this week after previously meeting with patients through Zoom.
“They learned from it, but it did not replace the face to face interaction,” Braun said.
Patients and staff are required to stay six feet apart and have their temperature taken when they enter the building.
“We’re also educating our patients along the way, the need to be safe and why we’re doing this the way we’re doing it and its so far working well,” she said.
