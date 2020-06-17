First Alert: Warm, sunny day

(KFVS) - This morning is starting off in the 60s with calm winds.
Mostly sunny skies are with us throughout the afternoon. There will be a few light clouds.
High temperatures will be in the middle 80s.
The upper 80s and low 90s return by the end of the week.
Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says there is a 10 percent chance of an isolated shower or storm by the end of the week. Storms are not looking to be severe.
Higher chances of rain and storms move in by the end of the weekend and early next week.
