Electric rates reduced for Jackson, Mo. utility customers

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - City leaders in Jackson, Missouri have approved the adjustment of the city’s rates for its electric utility customers.
According to the city, customers will see an on average bill reduction rate of 10 percent for residential, 12.5 percent for small general and 15 percent for large general and industrial.
The new rates go into effect on July 1.
“The Board of Aldermen and I are pleased we can act quickly to help residents, businesses, industries and schools during this difficult and continually evolving economic situation,” said Mayor Dwain Hahs.
The city said the reduction rate is the result of an assessment made by an engineering firm, 1898 & Co., a subsidiary of Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc.
The firm found that the power supply costs from the city’s supplier, Missouri Public Utility Alliance (MPUA), are expected to be reduced by 10 percent in July 2021.
In order to keep the city’s reserve levels beyond its target balance requirement, the City of Jackson and 1898 & Co. stated a rate revenue reduction is feasible and advisable.
