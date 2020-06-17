Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Carter Co., Mo.

CARTER, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a deadly a single-vehicle crash in Carter County, Missouri on Tuesday, June 16.
At approximately 5:31 p.m., crews were called to Highway A, just three miles east of Ellsinore, in reference to a pick-up truck crash.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), Tyler M. Phelps, 29 of Silva, for an unknown reason, drove his Ford F-150 off the right side of the road, over corrected and traveled across the other side of the road.
The truck hit a tree and Phelps was thrown from the vehicle.
He died at the scene.
MSHP said Phelps was not wearing a seat belt.
