Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Carter Co., Mo.

The crash happened on Highway A, just three miles east of Ellsinore, Mo. (Source: Google Maps)
June 17, 2020 at 8:41 AM CDT - Updated June 17 at 8:41 AM

CARTER, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a deadly a single-vehicle crash in Carter County, Missouri on Tuesday, June 16.

At approximately 5:31 p.m., crews were called to Highway A, just three miles east of Ellsinore, in reference to a pick-up truck crash.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), Tyler M. Phelps, 29 of Silva, for an unknown reason, drove his Ford F-150 off the right side of the road, over corrected and traveled across the other side of the road.

The truck hit a tree and Phelps was thrown from the vehicle.

He died at the scene.

MSHP said Phelps was not wearing a seat belt.

