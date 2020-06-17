Death investigation underway in Fredonia, Ky.

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found.
According to Kentucky State Police, they were contacted on June 13 around 6:33 p.m. by the Caldwell County dispatch about a death investigation in the Fredonia community off of KY 91.
When KSP detectives arrived on scene, they found an adult woman dead.
Anyone with information is asked to contact KSP Post 2 at 270-676-3313. You can also leave an anonymous tip through the KSP app.
