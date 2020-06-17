Dads encouraged to get preventive screenings during Men’s Health Month

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Keeping dads, grandpas and men, in general, is one health focus for the month of June.
June has been designated as Men’s Health Month and Sunday, June 21 is Father’s Day.
Health leaders at Heartland Regional Medical Center hope this will encourage men of all ages to make sure they are up-to-date on their health screenings, health maintenance and preventive care.
One of the health focuses for men is screenings for colon cancer.
Heartland Regional said it is recommended that an average-risk patient get their first colonoscopy at age 50 and repeat the screening every 10 years. If there is family history of colon cancer, screening may begin at a younger age.
“We know about 20 percent of the population between 50 and 80 are at risk for having colon polyps which are precursors for colon cancer,” said Dr. Kevin Claffey, Heartland Regional Board-Certified General Surgeon. “About 80-90 percent of colon cancers start with a polyp.”
COVID-19 concerns should not be a concern when scheduling a screening. Health facilities, including Heartland Regional, are using enhanced safety precautions such as:
- Visitation restrictions
- COVID-19 screenings for all employees, visitors and patients
- Designated care areas for non-COVID-19 patients
- Disinfecting procedures
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.