Another nice day across the Heartland.

Good Wednesday Afternoon Heartland. We are still enjoying sunny skies and comfortable temperatures across the area. We will see a few clouds develop across the area this afternoon but we should remain dry. There may be a sprinkle or two develop across central Kentucky and there is a slim chance one of these sprinkles could cross our far eastern counties. Highs this afternoon will reach the middle 80s.
We will start Thursday off on the clear side but a few clouds will develop tomorrow afternoon with daytime heat. There is a small chase for a shower but most areas will remain dry. Lows tonight will reach the lower 60s. Highs tomorrow will reach the middle to upper 80s.
Temperatures will warm up into the lower 90s by the weekend. The humidity will be higher as well making it feel hotter. By next week we will see scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Heartland.