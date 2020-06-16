What you need to know June 16

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, June 16.
Our sunny and dry trend continues.
Today will be mostly sunny with a few light clouds moving in by the afternoon.
Temperatures will be warmer today with highs in the mid 80s.
The Heartland will slowly heat up each day.
Highs will be in the low 90s by the end of the week and into the weekend.
As temperatures creep up higher, so will the humidity.
Our next chance for rain is near the end of the week and late this weekend into early next week.
Enjoy the dry, sunny weather now because next week is looking soggy.
- More than four pounds of methamphetamine was seized in a drug trafficking investigation in Sikeston, Mo.
- A Metropolis man is behind bars after police said he fired shots at the Secretary of State Office.
- Paducah Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman they said hit a man in the head with a 2X4 board and stole his truck.
- The State of Missouri is fully open under Phase 2 of Governor Mike Parson’s Show Me Strong Recovery plan. Phase 1 expired overnight.
- North Korea blew up an inter-Korean liaison office just inside its border in an act Tuesday that sharply raises tensions on the Korean Peninsula amid deadlocked nuclear diplomacy with the United States.
- The Justice Department has set new dates to begin executing federal death-row inmates following a months-long legal battle over the plan to resume the executions for the first time since 2003.
- MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says there might be no major league season after a breakdown in talks between teams and the union on how to split up money in a season delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
- The 121st Grand American World Trapshooting Championships will not take place at Sparta venue due to public health concerns about COVID-19.
- A new petition calls to replace all Tennessee confederate monuments with statues of Dolly Parton.
- NASCAR driver Kyle Weatherman will race in a “Blue Lives Matter” car in support of police and first responders.
