Traveling picks up in the Heartland, restrictions in some areas

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Traveling has started to pick back up in the area; however, there are restrictions you need to be aware of.
Elite Travel Agent Carolyn Sandgren said they recently opened back up on June 1 and have been very busy with people calling in.
She said with states reopening, people are seeking their destination for relaxation; however, there can be different restrictions for each state and counties that reside in those states that you need to know about.
“We have seen a huge amount of request for home rentals, RV rentals, train travel,” Sandgren said. “Everything, about 90 percent of our business coming in right now is about U.S. traveling.”
She said international travel is nearly non-existent and people are settling for alternatives on the mainland.
She also said it’s important to do your homework or talk with a travel agency and protect yourself with a “cancel for any reason” insurance policy just in case you run into any unforeseen problems due to COVID.
