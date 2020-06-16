Tenn. man accused of robbing family watching sunset

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - A man is accused of robbing a family as they sat watching a sunset.
Louis Stephen Rechis III, 20, from Sharon, was charged with aggravated robbery.
According to the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, three members of the same family were parked on a road south of Martin, Tenn. on Sunday, June 14 around 8:19 p.m. watching the sunset when they were blocked in by a white sport utility vehicle.
The driver allegedly got out of his SUV and approached the three people in their car. Deputies say he pulled out a weapon and robbed them of $60.
On Monday, June 15, based on information from the victims, the sheriff’s department arrested Rechis.
Deputies recovered the vehicle and gun used in the incident, but said the money was not recovered.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.