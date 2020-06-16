Temperatures will warm a little each day throughout the week.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. We are seeing another great day across the area with lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Highs this afternoon will reach the middle 80s.
We will see a few clouds develop this afternoon with day time heat but no rain is expected. These clouds will dissipate after sunset. Wednesday looks to be a repeat of today with a few clouds developing in the afternoon but no rain is expected.
Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Highs tomorrow will reach the middle 80s.
Your seven day forecast shows temperatures warming into the lower 90s by the end of the week. The weekend looks to be hot and humid with only a slim chance for a pop up storm. Rain chances will increase as we head into next week.
