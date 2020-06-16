Sun Shines Bright Today!

A dry morning with temperatures ranging in the 50s. Sunny skies through the day with a few light clouds moving in by the afternoon. It will be warmer than yesterday with temperatures in the mid 80s.
Slowly heating up each day until the low 90s are back by the end of the week into the weekend. It will also start to feel more sticky as winds will chance out of the south by Thursday.
We are monitoring some isolated precipitation chances near the end of the week. There will be more promising chances of rain and storms late this weekend into early next week. Hint-next week is looking to be wet so enjoy the sun this week!
-Lisa
