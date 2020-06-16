Splash Pad open in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Parents took their kids to the newly opened Splash Pad in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday.
The free attraction gave families the chance to cool off from the heat and also provided a fun atmosphere for them to enjoy together.
Parents we spoke with said it’s a great new addition where you can come and go as you please.
“I think it's great. I mean it's something new and different and it's a lot of fun," Brittany Bargeon said. "It's a great way to get out of the house and get fresh air."
The Splash Pad does not have a lifeguard on duty as people must be responsible for their own actions.
However, there are rules posted that people must adhere to, including a maximum of 50 people and nobody allowed with any infectious or communicable diseases, as well as other rules.
Bargeon said it’s important to maintain social distancing guidelines as best as you can as well.
“We’ve been here for a couple hours off and on and it’s never been so crowded that I was nervous," Bargeon said.
Hours of operation for the Splash Pad are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. from May through October.
