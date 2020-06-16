S7HD reports 1 more COVID-19 case, 1 new death

The Southern Seven Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case on June 16. (Source: Pexels)
By Jessica Ladd | June 16, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT - Updated June 16 at 4:26 PM

SOUTHERN SEVEN REGION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case on June 16.

The newly confirmed case is a woman in her 60s from Pulaski County.

She has been placed in isolation.

Currently, S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 276 positive cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.

To date, 172 individuals have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

S7HD is also reporting 1 new COVID-19 death.

The individual was a female in her 90’s from Union County.

There have been a total of 16 deaths in the region since the start of the pandemic.

