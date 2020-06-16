Search underway for 4 missing kayakers

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A search is underway for four missing kayakers in Bollinger County, Missouri.
According to Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Travis Hollis, boats belonging to the kayakers have been found along the Castor River and crews have also found footprints leading into a wooded area.
Chief Hollis said members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team and the Drone Team will be searching for the four missing kayakers.
The Missouri State High Patrol said crews are searching near the intersection of Highway Y and Highway 34, just north of the Castor River Campground.
Details on when the kayakers went missing is not clear.
Stay with Heartland News for updates on this developing situation.
