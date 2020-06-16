Scott City pastor excited about future, after 2019 church fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s been almost a year since lightning struck and burnt down a Heartland church and now the rebuilding process has begun, but the church won’t be exactly the same.
“God has given this ministry a second breath and second wind,” said Bob Lenz, Senior Pastor at Restoration Community Church, formerly known as Cornerstone Wesleyan Church.
This church is rebuilding with a new name, new location and a community looking toward the future.
“It’s not about the sticks and bricks, it’s about people,” he said.
What was once Cornerstone Wesleyan Church will now be Restoration Community Church.
“The anticipation, joy, the excitement. We are thinking about everything that’s kind of happened here since the fire and this community, how they embraced us," said Lenz.
Lenz said RCC will be more than just a building.
“Just pour out and touch the needs in the community and that’s what could church be, right, it’s not a religion, it’s about building relationships and Christ was about building relationships,” he said.
Lenz said the past year hasn’t always been easy, but they never lost faith.
“We pray three to four times a week and we start with pray; we end with prayer. I will share that pray matters and that’s exactly what we are about,” he said.
He said this is just a new beginning and Cornerstone will always be in their hearts.
“This will be our new home and for the future ministries and the kids that will become pastors. God already knows what’s going to happen here,” he said.
Lenz said they are holding a groundbreaking ceremony on June 28th at 1 p.m. The public is welcome.
