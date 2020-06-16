River floating safety

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
Floating down a lazy river is a great way to spend a hot summers day. But before you make your way to your favorite swimming hole, you should be prepared before you go. Mary Warren, owner of castor river camp ground spends her days watching over boaters.
“We are a family oriented camp ground. There are lots of kids on the river.”
Warren says that when you go out on the water, it’s recommend to wear a hat to block the sun, bring plenty of sunblock so you don’t burn, use bug spray so you don’t get bit and always keep a waterproof bag to hold your belongings.
“Be respectful of the other boaters out there. If you see someone fishing you want to keep your distance from a fishing person. And you don’t want to be excessively loud. With music or language ”
She says it’s proper etiquette to pick up your own trash not litter in the river.
So every floater we put on the river we try to give them a stream team trashbag.
And most importantly, she wants you to be aware of river conditions.
“You may not get in your vessel at the beginning and get out at the end.. So you need to be aware that the river is always changing.”
Warren suggests that when arriving at your float destination, be sure to your friends and family back home know, when you go out and return safely.
