Reese named one of ‘Modern Healthcare’s’ most influential clinical executives

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The president and chief executive officer of Saint Francis Healthcare System was named one of Modern Healthcare’s 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives.
Maryann Reese was recognized for her efforts to reduce accounts receivables from 57.5 to 37.3 days and sustained increases to quality and safety which have led to reimbursements from pay-for-performance programs.
“It is an honor to receive this distinction from Modern Healthcare,” said Reese. “I am humbled each day to have the privilege to work alongside our more than 3,000 colleagues, our patients and the communities we are called to serve. To be acknowledged by my peers for my commitment to quality and safety is a prestigious recognition and one I do not take lightly.”
Each year, Modern Healthcare acknowledges clinicians in the healthcare industry who are deemed by their peers and an expert panel to be the most influential in terms of demonstrating leadership and impact.
Modern Healthcare reports on healthcare business and policy news, research and information. It has a weekly magazine, websites, e-newsletters, mobile products and events.
