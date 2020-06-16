Police searching for man believed to have information about a storage unit theft

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) -Paducah police are searching for a man they believe may have information about a theft from a local storage business.
A Benton, Kentucky resident told police Monday that his storage unit at AAA Storage was broken into and tool boxes and electric winches were stolen.
Det. Blake Quinn obtained a photograph of a man police believe was in the area and may have information regarding the case.
Anyone with information about the man’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.
Tipsters also may access the online tip form here.
Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.
