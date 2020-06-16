Police: Reckless driver causes two-vehicle crash in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Police say a woman recklessly driving caused a two-vehicle crash on Monday, June 15.
According to police, they were dispatched to the intersection of South 9th and Center Street and talked to witnesses.
Police say one of the drivers, Ashlie Mata, 20, of Hickory, was driving recklessly at a high rate of speed. They said she tried to pass a vehicle on South 9th and sideswiped it as she passed.
After passing the vehicle, Mata hit a telephone pole.
She was taken to an area hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries."
The crash is still under investigation, and police say charges are pending.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.