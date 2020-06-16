Peaceful protest to support BLM to be held in Metropolis

Peaceful protest to support BLM to be held in Metropolis
A peaceful protest to support BLM will be held at the Superman Statue in Metropolis on Friday, June 19. (Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller | June 16, 2020 at 11:28 AM CDT - Updated June 16 at 11:28 AM

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A peaceful protest to support the “Black Lives Matter” movement is scheduled to be held on Friday, June 19.

The protest will be held at 6 p.m. at the Superman statue.

According to a flyer for the event, the protest is to encourage the community to come together to end racism “one story at a time.”

There will be an open microphone for those willing to share their story.

The Metropolis Police Department shared the event on their Facebook page, reminding those attending to say hydrated due to expected temperatures in the 90s.

This peaceful event is scheduled to start at 6:00 pm. It's supposed to be around 92 degrees, so be hydrated.

Posted by Metropolis Police Department on Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Friday is also Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, which commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States. .

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.