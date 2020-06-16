More than 1,000 sexual assault kits sent off for testing since late 2019

“Since being sworn in as Attorney General, clearing the backlog of untested sexual assault kits has remained one of my top priorities. Judge Williams and her team worked tirelessly in 2019 to inventory every backlogged untested sexual assault kit in the state, and now they’re working diligently and expeditiously to get those kits sent to the lab," said Attorney General Schmitt. “Although this is major progress, there is still a lot to be done. My office will continue to work to obtain justice on behalf of victims and ensure this backlog never happens again.”