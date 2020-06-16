623 new COVID-19 cases in Ill. on Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 623 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 72 additional deaths on Tuesday, June 16.
The health department is reporting a total of 133,639 cases, including 6,398 deaths.
Currently, 1,228,341 Illinoisans have been tested for the virus.
On Tuesday, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said he tested positive for COVID-19. He was tested on Monday after showing mild symptoms over the weekend.
At this time, IDPH says 26 men incarcerated at East Moline Correctional Center are confirmed positive for COVID-19. They are appropriately isolated or quarantined and are being closely monitored by medical personnel.
Three staff at the facility also tested positive for the virus and one has recovered. All the confirmed cases have been traced to the same dorm-style living unit.
The Illinois Department of Corrections’ medical task force is using point prevalence surveillance to help control any further spread of infection.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.