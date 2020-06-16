More than 31,800 COVID-19 cases, 493 total deaths reported in Tennessee

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health has reported an increase of 670 COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths in the Volunteer State.
Health officials say there are 31,612 cases confirmed in Tennessee and an additional 218 cases are considered probable bringing the total number of cases to 31,830.
According to TDH, 472 Tennesseans have died from COVID-19. An additional 21 deaths are considered probable making the total death toll 493 in Tennessee.
The Shelby County Health Department has confirmed 198 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths. Currently, there are 7,090 cases and 142 deaths across Shelby County.
Of the COVID-19 cases, 68.8 percent have recovered from the virus.
Dr. Manoj Jain, a member of the Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force, said, “We hit a pause button on moving to phase 3 so that we don’t have to put a rewind button. We see cases going up at an exponential rate. We need to take a pause and reset.”
The latest case increase in Shelby County has halted phase three of the Back to Business plan.
The county recorded its largest day-to-day case increase of COVID-19 Monday with 256 new cases since Sunday.
Jain added, “We have contained COVID-19 before... We can maintain it and not allow numbers to increase.”
More than 98,100 people have been tested for the coronavirus across Shelby County.
Dr. Jon McCullers with the COVID-19 Joint Task Force said coronavirus cases are emerging with people there in 20s/30s with no chronic health conditions in Shelby County. He said, “this is very worrisome.”
The Shelby County Health Department added they are working on plan to get students back in the classroom.
According to SCHD, there are active outbreaks/clusters at more than a dozen long-term care facilities in Shelby County.
Outbreaks/clusters have been resolved at another 10 facilities in the county. The Shelby County Health Department said a cluster is considered resolved once a facility has gone 28 days without a new case.
The most recent testing data from the Shelby County Division of Corrections shows six inmates and 13 employees with confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to SCHD, after 700 inmates were tested.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 12,917 total cases and 182 deaths
- Crittenden -- 537 cases; 9 deaths; 421 recoveries
- Cross -- 79 cases; 56 recoveries
- Lee -- 543 cases; 1 death; 29 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 96 cases; 2 deaths; 78 recoveries
- Phillips -- 49 cases; 1 death; 23 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 51 cases; 3 deaths; 36 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 778 cases; 2 deaths; 685 recoveries
Mississippi -- 19,799 total cases and 895 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 30 cases; 1 death
- Benton -- 17 cases
- Coahoma -- 150 cases; 4 deaths
- DeSoto -- 718 cases; 13 deaths
- Lafayette -- 181 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 107 cases; 3 deaths
- Panola -- 127 cases; 4 deaths
- Quitman -- 50 cases
- Tate -- 134 cases; 1 death
- Tippah -- 94 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 66 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 31,830 total cases and 493 deaths
- Crockett -- 19 cases; 3 deaths; 14 recoveries
- Dyer -- 106 cases; 60 recoveries
- Fayette -- 183 cases; 2 deaths; 132 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 225 cases; 201 recoveries
- Haywood -- 37 cases; 2 deaths; 28 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 68 cases; 1 death; 51 recoveries
- McNairy -- 31 cases; 19 recoveries
- Tipton -- 525 cases; 3 deaths; 444 recoveries
