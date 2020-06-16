2 more COVID-19 cases in Williamson Co.

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Williamson County on June 16.
The individuals, a woman in her 60s and a male in his 70s, have been placed in isolation.
To date, there have been a total of 92 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 12 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19.
Of these positive cases, 62 have recovered in Williamson County and 12 have recovered in Franklin County.
