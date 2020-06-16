Kennett man injured by bullet fragments during robbery

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Kennett Police are investigating a late night robbery on Sunday, June 14.
A 54-year old Kennett man told police he was injured after a man dressed in black robbed him around 10:22 p.m. at Jerry Neighbors Auto Sales located on Independence Ave.
Kennett Police said during the robbery, the suspect fired-off one round and the bullet hit the concrete. Fragments of the bullet hit the victim.
A wallet was taken from the victim and the suspect ran from the scene.
The victim was transported by a private vehicle to a Memphis hospital for treatment. He is now recovering at home.
The suspect is described as a black male wearing a black hoodie with a face covering.
Kennett Police said the investigation is ongoing.
