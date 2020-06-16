Jackson School District prepares for in-person summer school

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - “I think students are just ready to come back,” Dr. John Link said
Jackson R2 Superintendent Dr. John Link said more students are enrolled in summer school now than in previous years.
Those attending right now are working from home.
Every student in their District has a Chromebook to use for online classes.
The District’s second summer session will actually be in-person, following County Health Department guidelines.
“Last year we only ran it in two locations, this year we’re running it in six locations so we can have smaller class sizes,” Dr. Link said.
The School District will have more teachers than in a typical summer.
“I don’t think the children will notice a big difference, I think the adults will notice some difference, but the pandemic and all has given us an opportunity to kind of sit back and look at things and recreate what we think education should look like,” he said.
The superintendent said next month’s summer school will serve as a trial period to give them a better idea of how the fall semester will run and they are prepared to go fully online if necessary.
