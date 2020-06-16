Impact of the Du Quoin State Fair cancellation

Du Quoin, Ill. (KFVS) - The state fairs in Illinois are all officially canceled.
The cancellation of the Du Quoin State Fair doesn’t just keep families from having fun; financially it is a burden on the entire southern region.
Families and friends from all over come to the state fair in Du Quoin. A fair has been happening on the grounds since 1923 and this is the first year one won’t happen since the state took over in 1986.
Du Quoin Mayor Guy Alongi is sad the fair is not happening this year.
“We’re disappointed the fair got canceled," he said.
The mayor said many people work part time when the fair comes to town.
“High school kids, you have parents, grandparents and they all have little side jobs out there parking and ticket booths and ushers and things like that its all lost income," he said.
“Lost revenue is really the lost labor revenue at the fairgrounds and what it generates for our community and the region around,” Alongi continued.
The Illinois Department of Agriculture is disappointed they had to cancel the fair, but safety is one of their top priorities
“We had to make the decision based on the health and welfare of our fair goers and that was first and foremost on our mind and we had to do that is if the fair was going to happen today cause we don’t know what things will look like in August and September,” said Krista Lisser of the Department of Agriculture.
The Du Quoin Fairgrounds are still open this summer for some fun.
“We have opened it up for camping this summer, so we do hope people come out and make memories at the Du Quoin state fair this year," said Lisser.
“The main thing that we want to do here is we want to try and turn a negative into a positive and be positive with the fact you know there’s a pandemic going on, it’s been cancelled, we’re going to make it bigger and better next year," Mayor Alongi said.
