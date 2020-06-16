Ill. Attorney General Raoul tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement, Raoul said he was tested on Monday after experiencing minor symptoms over the weekend.
“I have been self-isolating since the onset of my symptoms, and I will continue to do so in accordance with guidance from my doctor and public health authorities," he said in the statement. “Additionally, we are in the process of notifying individuals I may have come into contact with so that they can self-isolate and seek telehealth guidance.”
He encouraged all Illinois residents to take precautions and protect themselves and others from contracting the virus.
