Gov. Pritzker signs legislation to expand vote by mail, promote safe voting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation on Tuesday, June 16 to provide vote by mail applications to all recent voters in Illinois.
The legislation, SB 1863 and HB 2238, also expands early voting hours at permanent polling places, improves the signature verification process and makes election day a state holiday.
“In the face of a pandemic, massive economic upheaval, and renewed calls for racial justice, it’s more important than ever that Illinoisans can hold accountable a truly representative and transparent government – and that means ensuring all eligible residents can wield their right to vote in a way that doesn’t risk their personal health,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Sending vote by mail applications to residents who have participated in recent elections will allow more people to exercise that right from the safety of their own homes and help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. I applaud Leader Kelly Burke, Senator Julie Morrison, the House Democratic Women’s Caucus and leaders in the General Assembly for working to ensure Illinoisans can continue to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming general election.”
Under the new law, local election offices must mail or email vote by mail ballot applications and the VBM timeline to voters who cast a ballot in the 2018 general election, the 2019 consolidated election or the 2020 general primary election, including voters who registered or changed addresses after the primary election.
Voters who submit their application for a VBM ballot by October 1 will receive their VBM ballot by October 6.
The legislation requires the Illinois State Board of Education to:
- Post an application for a vote by mail ballot on its website
- Modify the online voter registration system to allow a new registrant to apply for a VBM ballot when completing the online registration
- Provide notice to each election authority about what it must do to comply with the new law and
- Adopt emergency rules to provide reimbursement for expenses related to the 2020 general election incurred as a result of COVID-19 and the new requirements
According to the governor, to improve the signature verification process, the legislation raises the standard for rejecting a VBM ballot. The election authority will be required to appoint a bipartisan panel of three election judges to verify voters’ signatures and the validity of the ballot.
Currently, only a single election judge makes this determination.
In order to prevent overcrowding at the polls on election day, the governor said expanding early voting hours will help ensure election authorities are able to comply with the Illinois Department of Public Health safety and health guidance. Permanent branch polling places are required to be open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends and holidays.
The legislation also allows the use of curbside voting, in which voters can fill out the ballot outside of the polling place.
The bill also authorizes election authorities to establish more early voting hours for voters more at risk of contracting COVID-19.
According to the governor’s office, the legislation requires local election authorities to establish a central voting site where anyone who lives in the jurisdiction can vote, regardless of their precinct. Additionally, it makes election day a holiday for all government offices, except election authorities, k-12 schools and post-secondary institutions governed by the State Universities Civil Services Act.
The state already established election day as a holiday for state employees.
The trailer bill, HB 2238, would require collection boxes to be locked and opened only by election authorities. It also required ISBE to establish additional guidelines for the security of the sites.
