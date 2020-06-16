Gatlinburg SkyBridge reopens following repairs to glass panel cracks

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - The top layer of glass in the Gatlinburg SkyBridge that was cracked on Tuesday has been repaired.
The Gatlinburg Skylift Park posted on its Facebook page that, "A guest did not comply with posted rules of ‘no running, jumping, or bouncing’ on the bridge and attempted a baseball-style slide across the glass and upon impact, a metal object on the guest’s clothing chipped the glass, resulting in noticeable cracks in the protective top layer of one glass panel.”
The post goes on to say that the damage did not affect the structural integrity of the SkyBridge.
Repairs to the glass panel began Monday evening.
Christy Grimes, an employee with Gray Television station WAFF, was on vacation in Gatlinburg when she said she was turned away from the attraction Monday night.
“An employee told us that someone managed to break the top layer of glass,” Grimes told WVLT News.
Grimes said the bridge was closed and shared a picture of a crowd gathering near the entrance.
The SkyBridge reopened Tuesday morning.
