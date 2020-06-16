First Alert: Sunny, dry trend continues

(KFVS) - Our sunny and dry trend continues.
Today will be mostly sunny with a few light clouds moving in by the afternoon.
Temperatures will be warmer today with highs in the mid 80s.
The Heartland will slowly heat up each day.
Highs will be in the low 90s by the end of the week and into the weekend.
As temperatures creep up higher, so will the humidity.
Our next chance for rain is near the end of the week and late this weekend into early next week.
Enjoy the dry, sunny weather now because next week is looking soggy.
