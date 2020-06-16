Farmer’s market set to open on Illinois state fairgrounds

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) will open the Illinois Products Farmers’ Market on Thursday, June 18.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health measures put in place patrons will see some changes in this years’ market.
“Our priority is the health and safety of those who attend our Farmers’ Market,” said Nicole Moore, IDOA Farmer’s Market Coordinator. “We worked with the Illinois Department of Public Health to come up with the safest way for us to hold the Illinois Products Farmer’s Market and that includes modifications.”
Entertainment, the picnic area and sampling will not be available.
All prepared and ready to eat food will be served in the grab and go style.
Signage will indicate entrances and exits with a one-way traffic pattern.
SNAP benefits will be accepted.
The Illinois Products Farmers’ Market will be held on Thursday evenings at the Shed on the Illinois State Fairgrounds from 4-7 p.m.
